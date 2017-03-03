Aldermaston Road Triangle housing on the way after land sale

The final hurdle has been overcome by the borough council to allow 90 new homes to be built on land close to Basingstoke’s hospital.

Discussions have rumbled on between the authority and Bovis Homes for the last couple of years to sell council-owned land at the Aldermaston Road Triangle just off the A340.

Plans to build 300 flats on the land were first raised around eight years ago, although after reducing this number to 90, outline planning permission was finally granted last July.

And the land has now successfully been sold off to developers Bovis Homes – paving the way for construction on the site to finally begin in the coming months.

A small piece of land from the five acre site has also been transferred to the county council as part of the scheme to be used to facilitate £4million of highway improvements on the A340.

The borough’s cabinet member for property and development, Cllr John Izett, said: “This is a good example of the borough council using surplus land to enable the building of the new homes needed by local people.

“By dedicating a small section of the Triangle site to Hampshire County Council, we have also been able to help secure an important highway scheme to improve traffic flow and safety.

“The sale proceeds have contributed significantly to the council’s budget, so we can continue investing in projects to benefit our residents and maintain valued council services.

“In addition, the sale has secured section 106 money which will be spent on education improvements, community facilities and open space and playing field facilities which will make a real difference to the local community.”

A total of 40 per cent of the new homes will be categorised as affordable housing as part of the £8.7m development, while 62 of the 90 will be houses and 28 will be flats.

Bovis Homes land director, Jon Wheeler, said: “We are delighted to have completed the purchase of this land and it is intended that work will begin on site shortly.

“In addition to the much needed delivery of affordable housing provision on site and a range of local community and infrastructure benefits associated with the approved planning permission, there will be a mixture of two, three and four bedroom homes for private sale, which will be launched later this year.”