Aldi planned for empty food store, 40 new jobs

An old food store that has been empty for months could now be transformed into a new Aldi, creating 40 jobs.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council has agreed a deal with the supermarket chain to set up shop in Winklebury.

The building’s landlord and the council, who own the site of the old Budgens in Winklebury Way, have been in negotiations since March 2017.

Now, the council hopes the deal to lease the land to Aldi will help provide a much-needed and modern shop.

Cabinet member and portfolio holder for property and development Cllr John Izett said: “Bringing new investment to Winklebury is a high priority for the council. I am delighted that we have attracted Aldi to Basingstoke to open a modern new supermarket on the site of the former Budgens in Winklebury Way.

“The opening of this new store would improve choice and convenience for the residents of Winklebury and surrounding areas as well as providing new jobs. It is also important that council-owned land is used in a way that benefits the area and these proposals would mean a much-improved building and bring in rents to contribute towards council services. I look forward to welcoming the company to the borough and will be hoping for an early opening of the proposed new store.”

Subject to planning permission, the new store will bring job opportunities, as well as ‘improving the appearance’ of the area and providing an increased rent to the council.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “We are delighted to be progressing plans for a new Aldi in Winklebury. The new store will give local people more shopping choice and easier access to Aldi’s popular high quality, great value offer, saving them time and money.

“The store is expected to create up to 40 new jobs, and Aldi is proud to have been recently named as The Grocer Employer of the Year, in recognition of the amazing training opportunities and the industry leading rates of pay we offer.”

Aldi is expected to submit a planning application later this year.