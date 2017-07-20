Alison sings in praise of the Queen of Jazz

Olivier Award nominated vocalist Alison Jiear and the London Concert Orchestra Show Band will perform a catalogue of unforgettable hits and music made famous by the Queen of Jazz, Ella Fitzgerald, in October.

Marking 100 years since the birth of Fitzgerald, this centenary celebration showcases not only the career of Ella, but also her extraordinary life.

The show, Ella Fitzgerald Centenary Celebration, applauds Ella as the first lady of song and one of the finest female singers of all time with a concert of songs and music.

Fitzgerald is recognised for lifting jazz and American popular song to new heights.

Ella’s voice was wide-ranging and ageless, resulting in a recording career of multiple Grammy wins and millions of records sold, including her revered Songbook albums devoted to Cole Porter, George and Ira Gershwin, Irving Berlin, Rogers, Hart and others.

The lead in the show, Alison Jiear, was one of The Fabulous Singlettes, an Australian girl trio specialising in Motown girl group covers.

Backing Alison at the concert will be The London Concert Orchestra, which was founded more than 40 years ago by Raymond Gubbay and is one of the UK’s most versatile orchestras.

You can expect to hear all of Fitzgerald’s most popular hit songs including The Very Thought of You, Fascinating Rhythm, Embraceable You, But Not For Me, Oh, Lady Be Good, That Old Black Magic, I Only Have Eyes For You, Get Happy, Ev’ry Time We Say Goodbye.

Ella Fitzgerald Centenary Celebration will be taking place at The Anvil on October 22 at 3pm. Full price tickets cost £31.50.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the box office on 01256 844 244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.