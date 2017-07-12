Alive and kicking at town’s popular free music festival

BASINGSTOKE was truly alive and kicking as this year’s festival was brought to a close with Basingstoke Live.

Thousands of people flocked to the War Memorial Park on Saturday and Sunday to take in a completely free and awesome celebration and line-up of

local, national and international music from over 100 acts, performing all genres of music on five stages.

“This year’s event had a lovely feel, it was fantastic to see so many people of all ages enjoying live music acts on various stages,” said Cllr Terri Reid, Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s deputy leader.

“It really did offer something for all musical tastes and it was great to see each of the stages so well supported.

“It was a fabulous finale to the Basingstoke Festival and I’d like to thank the Basingstoke Live Forum for programming another great line-up.

“We are delighted to have received such positive feedback from our partners in the police and St John’s Ambulance.”

On Saturday, Hackney rap star Paige Cakey entertained the crowds with tracks from her debut album ‘The First Paige’.

Meanwhile the Dub-Pistols, brought the festival to a close with a fun and energetic set.

Local acts that performed included hip-hop star Signal, rapper MCX and bands High Tide Royals, Freespirit and Green Embers.

More Basingstoke and Deane-based acts to perform included B-funkt, STUP!D and Original Jack, local duo Alex Middleton and Lily

Kyle, along with rockers The Zone.

As well as the music at Basingstoke Live, there were also plenty of stalls and activities to keep people amused.

These included a smoothie bike, laser clay shooting and arts and crafts.

Basingstoke Live brought the curtain down on this year’s cultural festival that featured 212 events, funded by the borough council.