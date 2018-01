Santa swapped his sleigh for wheels to help raise funds for a hospice.

The Santa bus, operated by Stagecoach South, served all areas across Basingstoke in the lead-up to Christmas, raising money for St Michael’s hospice.

Last year, the appeal raised more than £1,000 with the same amount being hoped for again.

St Michael’s Hospice provide care for people with life-limiting illnesses in the area.