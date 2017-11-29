All in a day’s work…

Basingstoke’s council staff took snapshots of their day to celebrate the work of local government.

Park operations teams, a dog warden and street cleaners were just some of the staff who marked the day by taking photos of their daily tasks last week and sharing them on social media with the hashtag Our Day.

The aim of the day, marked across the country, was to raise awareness of the duties that local councils carry out during a typical day to ‘keep communities running’.

The operations team braved the cold last week to clear up the lake at Eastrop Park, which boasts a Green Flag award.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s housing team hosted a forum to discuss homelessness.

The same day, the council’s dog warden helped return Kara the two year-old Pomski to her home after she wandered off earlier in the week.

Elsewhere, operations team members placed LoveBasingstoke signs around the town centre as part of a campaign to promote local pride, while refuse collectors and street sweepers also posted pictures of themselves hard at work.