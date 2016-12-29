All Night Long in ‘stoke

It’s fair to say that Brendan Cole is a man in demand.

The 40-year-old dancer from New Zealand is fresh off our screens after appearing in the 14th series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, where he finished in sixth place alongside his celebrity partner Anastacia.

But now, Brendan’s focus is back on touring around the country with Basingstoke being on his schedule.

However, even though he won’t be appearing at The Anvil until March 31, Brendan is a very popular man as his new show for 2017, ‘All Night Long’ tour is expected to be another sell-out affair.

And despite being one of the most popular dancers in the country, the entertainer insists that the nerves are still there when performing to thousands of people around the country.

“I don’t really get nervous for Strictly as there isn’t a lot of time to get nervous for the TV show,” he said.

“You need to be in control of the situation and if you are not, what chance does your partner have?

“But I will admit to being nervous on every opening night of my theatre productions (this will be my fourth).

“Such a huge amount of thought and time goes into putting a big show like this together and you want it to be perfect both for the audience and the cast.”

The show is expected to be the Kiwi’s most extravagant show following the success of his previous two productions, ‘License to Kill’ (2014) and ‘A Night to Remember’ (2015 and 2016), with Brendan being joined with a 14-piece big band, many dancers and singers at the end of March.

But it could have been so different for the dancer.

After leaving school in his hometown of Christchurch, the aspiring dancer was desperate to get into full time work and decided to work as a builder and roof layer.

He then moved to the UK aged 18 where his breakthrough in dance arrived in 1996 when he and fellow dancer Camilla Dallerup were contestants on the BBC show ‘Come Dancing’ as amateurs, before eventually becoming professionals on the programme.

The show was later changed to ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ in 2004.

I think it is fair to say that he has no regrets over his decision in leaving the construction trade as he gears up for another busy tour around the country.

When talking about the show, Brendan said: “It is very much a team effort between myself and my cast.

“I will have certain ides as to how I want the show to form but it’s important for me to have the cast involved as I love the creativity that comes from that as it makes for a better show.

“There has to be excitement, beauty, emotion, character… so much goes into these decision.

“My wife Zoe, myself and my musical director spend many days, throwing around ideas and eventually we have ourselves a show list.”

He then added: “I could have very easily stayed in New Zealand and created my life there but my dreams were bigger than that.

“I didn’t know that it would necessarily be dance but I just knew I wanted more.”

Tickets cost £38 and it starts at 7.45pm on March 31.