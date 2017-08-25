All of the hard work pays off for Basingstoke’s GCSE students

After two years of hard work, Basingstoke students can relax now they know their GCSE results.

Amidst tough times at Fort Hill Community School in Winklebury, 47 per cent of pupils gained a four or more (equivalent of a C and above).

This is the penultimate cohort of students to get their GCSE results at Fort Hill following a decision in June to close the school and amalgamate it with Cranbourne Business and Enterprise College from September.

Only last year’s year 10 students will remain at the Kenilworth Road school to complete their GCSEs, with the rest transferring to Cranbourne.

A star performer at Fort Hill was Alan Philip, who achieved 11 grades A*-A.

“I am extremely proud of the achievements of all of our students,” said acting headmistress Vicky Essex.

“Our success has been grounded in the community spirit fostered at the school, the dedication of our staff and the unstinting support of our parents.

“I would like to wish our year 11 students every success in the future.”

At Sherfield School, pupils there registered the school’s best ever GCSE results.

A massive 92 per cent of pupils achieved five grades A* to C, with just under 50 per cent of all grades rated A*-A and 78 per cent all achieving grade B or higher.

Rachel Walker was one of those who shone, earning the prestigious grade nine (equivalent to an outstanding A* star student) in both English language and literature, alongside six A*s.

Headmaster Nicholas Fisher said: “These are the school’s best ever GCSE results, and they are a great tribute to the hard work of all the teaching staff during this transition towards more competitive exams.

“I am delighted that the pupils have risen to the challenges that these exams posed.”

Over at The Costello School, headteacher Leigh Adams hailed their results as “one of the best set of outcomes in the recent history of the school” as 66 per cent achieved grades A* to C (9-4).

He paid tribute to the hard work of the students as well as the teaching and non-teaching staff.

Mr Adams added: “On a wide note, I am delighted for all students across Basingstoke who have worked incredibly hard this year and are now able to go onto to their preferred post-16 destination.”

Peter Edgar, Hampshire County Council’s executive member for education, said: “I would like to congratulate Hampshire’s GCSE pupils on their hard work and achievement.

“Even with the more rigorous standards, our indications are that young people in Hampshire have achieved good results and the vast majority will be going on to further study or training with a good set of qualifications under their belts.”