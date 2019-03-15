All square for Hartley Wintney

Hartley Wintney picked up a very creditable point by sharing the spoils at erstwhile league leaders Taunton Town on Saturday 9th March.

The Row contained three ‘natural’ centre backs in their line up with Jack Ball, Matt Drago and Alex Albert in the starting line-up. After an even start the Row had an early opportunity when a free kick from Webb found Albert who shot wide.

Play moved to the other end and a cross from Hall was headed wide by Matt Wright. Hartley had a good spell and took the lead on 12 minutes. Mikey Campbell found space behind the Peacocks defence and his cross caused difficulties for the home side. Mitchell Parker took full advantage and shot home into the roof of the net (0-1).

Campbell had a presentable chance soon after but shot wide of the target.

Play went from end to end with both sides trading difficult scoring opportunities.

However approaching half time the home side piled on the pressure and were rewarded with the equaliser on 41 minutes. Andrew Neal found space and set up Dan Sullivan who shot home from the edge of the box.

HALF TIME: TAUNTON TOWN 1 HARTLEY WINTNEY 1

The second half provided much of the same with both sides having short spells of dominance.

Hartley had the early chances and on 58 minutes Parker worked space but seen his parting shot saved by the well positioned Lloyd Irish in the Peacocks goal. The Row were not to be denied and on 62 minutes a spell of pressure saw an effort from Campbell blocked. Steven Duff following up shot into the net and the visitors were ahead.

The Peacocks responded well and a Neal shot deflected wide as the home side pressed. On 80 minutes the home side pulled level from a penalty kick. Adam Desbois came out to challenge Neal for a loose ball and punched clear. However he collided with the Peacocks player and the referee awarded a spot kick. Neal converted the penalty with a shot down the middle of the goal.

Both sides set out to gain maximum points in the closing phase. The Peacocks chances were reduced when Ben Adelsbury received a red card for a second booking after fouling Parker.

With the man advantage Hartley almost won the match when substitute Harry Woodward had an effort from 25 yards which went narrowly past the post in stoppage time. There was still time for Marley Ridge to pick up a second yellow card plus red card after delaying the taking of a free kick .

Both sides had very late half chances but an evenly contested match end all square.

FULL TIME: TAUNTON TOWN 2 HARTLEY WINTNEY 2