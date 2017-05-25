All the usual madness from Dick and Dom

Dick & Dom will be at The Anvil on Tuesday, May 30 giving their wildly entertaining show, Dick & Dom Live.

We spoke to the pair before their performance.

Have you both performed at the Anvil before?

No, neither of us have but, we both have been to Basingstoke. Dick’s girlfriend actually appeared in the Pantomime at Christmas and Dom, as a child, went to a few magic conventions in the town. We are both really looking forward to it. Basingstoke is a lovely town and has a great theatre.

There’s a playful warning ‘you may get messy’ on the Anvil Arts website, what can the audience expect from your show?

All the usual Dick & Dom Madness! Bits from the Bungalow, and a whole mixture of all our shows over the past 20 years. We normally split the audience into two; A Dick side and a Dom side. From there, there’s loads of games, everyone joins in, we’ll have people on stage. It’s just a real, enjoyable time and absolutely value for money.

Who is this for?

Anyone and everyone. We get a lot of families as it’s ideal for both kids and parents but also pockets of students and young adults who used to watch us growing up!

Have you always been Dick and Dom, and if not, how did you decide to make the duo act?

We started out separately, Dick was a tea boy for BBC’s Broom Cupboard and Dom was a magician. We both got together on the Broom Cupboard and found great chemistry, thus Dick and Dom was born.

What do you like best about performing live?

We have been doing it for over 15 years and that’s purely because we absolutely love it. We love the instant gratification, seeing the laughter from the audience and just the atmosphere on the whole.

Out of all your TV shows, which did you enjoy the most?

Dick & Dom in da Bungalow by far; it was so much fun and it won two BAFTAs.

Dick & Dom Live will be at The Anvil on Tuesday May 30, at 2pm and 6pm. Adult tickets are £14 and under 16s tickets are £12, there is a discount for family tickets.

You can order yours by calling the box office on 01256 844244 or visiting the website: anvilarts.org.uk.