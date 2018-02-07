All white in the end for ‘Stoke as they continue positive run

Basingstoke Town snatched a late equaliser against Banbury United on a snowy Tuesday to continue their run of good form after a weekend win in Biggleswade.
The mid-week away draw with the Puritans stretches ‘Stoke’s undefeated streak to three thanks to a Ben Wright strike on 85 minutes having trailed since conceding early in the first half.
Luke Carnell opened the scoring on eight minutes for the home side but the visitors turned the heat up in the second half as snow continued to fall.
Banbury were caught napping with just five minutes remaining and Basingstoke punished them with a slick counter attack, moving the Hampshire club up to 13th on 42 points in the Evo-Stik South Premier.
The draw comes off the back of a solid performance at the weekend in equally torrid conditions.
Biggleswade had the best of the opening exchanges on the sodden pitch with Robbie Parker out muscling Timothy Wohlfiel to fire the home side in front with four minutes on the clock.
It was only thanks to the fine form of Colm McAdden guarding the ‘Stoke net that the Bedfordshire team failed to double their advantage shortly afterwards.
Callum Bunting eventually levelled the score heading in a Jack McKnight cross with seven minutes of the first half remaining.
The second half saw a sturdy defence hold strong at the back with a captain’s performance from Charlie Kennedy, returning to the side after a three match ban.
George Bennett saw his shot sail wide of the post before Bunting grabbed his second and eventual winner on 70 minutes.
Manager Terry Brown said after the game: “At home on a half decent pitch we can outplay anybody, but it was impossible to play football today.
“We looked a lot more solid today; we looked like we could defend and there’s not too often I’ve said that this year because our defending has been our Achilles heel.
“We know we can score goals. I think that’s Callum [Bunting] on 17 now in about 17 games, so he’s phenomenal along with [Sam] Argent, [Sam] Smart and Jack [McKnight].
“To win away, you haven’t got to play great, but you’ve got to play the circumstances and the pitch, and we played sensibly; we went into corners for the last five or 10 minutes and saw it out without too many scares.
“I thought it had draw written all over it, but it was great win for us.”
‘Stoke will look to keep their run of form going when Bishops Stortford arrive at the Camrose on Saturday.
– Owen Hughes