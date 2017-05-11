Amateur theatre group’s take on Monty Python

Lovingly ripped off from the classic comedy film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot hilariously tells the legendary tale of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table.

It is a laugh-a-minute homage to the world of musical theatre.

Basingstoke Amateur Theatre Society (BATS) will bring the Tony award-winning show to Basingstoke for the very first time in a lavish production directed by Gary J. Myers, with musical direction by Neil Streeter.

Killer rabbits, catapulting cows, cancan dancers, the Lady of the Lake and the somewhat odd Knights who say “Ni” are just part of the adventures and dangers awaiting King Arthur and his knights in their quest for the grail.

Chop full of fabulous songs such as Find Your Grail, The Song That Goes Like This and, the nation’s favourite comedy song, Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life.

Spamalot features moments from Monty Python’s Flying Circus and is skewered with cherished musicals along the way which include Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, Chicago, A Chorus Line and Les Misérables.

The cast includes Colin Flaherty as King Arthur, Kirsty Kingham as the Lady of the Lake, Pete Chandler as Sir Lancelot, David Izzo as Sir Galahad, Richard Bond as Patsy – and Eric Idle as the voice of God.

The modern day musical is dubbed a real success following on from the hugely popular 1975 film. The show is a tribute to the very best of British comedy and will be at the Haymarket in Basingstoke from Tuesday May 16 to Saturday May 20.

Performances are at 7.30pm with an extra 2.30pm show on Saturday. Tickets on the opening night are £18.50; for all other performances, tickets are £23.50 and there is a discount for students and concessions (excluding Tuesday).