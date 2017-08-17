Latest
Amy aims to follow in footsteps of Olympians at school games

About the author

Matthew Brown

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

The Big Chris Barber Band are celebrating 100 years of jazz at @AnvilArts next month: https://t.co/kU4xlZ691b https://t.co/zA4DGvVc0s
6 hours ago
Husband and wife duo The Westies stop off in #Basingstoke next month: https://t.co/eLYwvjQVSV https://t.co/8duLU3i30S
6 hours ago
A young #Basingstoke table tennis player is eyeing up the Olympics after qualifying for the school games finals:… https://t.co/iZuPhqUB5G
6 hours ago
Kayleigh has turned her life around thanks to a project run by the #Basingstoke Citizens Advice Bureau:… https://t.co/wNrLaGGDwj
7 hours ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2017 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR