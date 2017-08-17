Amy aims to follow in footsteps of Olympians at school games

A talented table tennis player from Basingstoke is to take part in a competition for some of the most able athletes in the country.

Amy Blagbrough has been selected to be part of the table tennis squad at the 2017 School Games National Finals at Loughborough University from August 31 to September 3 and will compete for the England South West team.

The 17-year-old, who attends Queen Mary’s College, already has an impressive record of success – she ranks in the top 10 in her age group and has represented England at under 14 level.

Amy will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of some well-known stars who have competed at the School Games before going on to achieve significant success at the senior level.

These include the swimmer Adam Peaty, heptathlete Katrina Johnson-Thompson, sprinter Adam Gemili and Paralympic champions Hannah Cockcroft, Ellie Simmonds and Jonnie Peacock.

At the Rio Olympics last year, 56 of the 382 athletes representing Team GB competed at the School Games and Amy seems pretty determined to follow in their footsteps.

She said: “I was lucky enough to go and watch the 2012 Olympics in London – seeing the level you need to reach to be the best has kept me determined.”

Amy is to stay in a dedicated Athlete’s Village on the Loughborough University campus and will take part in the opening ceremony and get to perform in front of the crowd.