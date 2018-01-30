An evening of romantic classics

Enjoy a romantic evening with Carl Davis and the Philharmonia Orchestra in a concert of movie music that overflows with unforgettable love songs at The Anvil this Valentine’s Day.

Hear themes of love and passion as romance shines through in the instantly recognisable melodies from some of the best loved films of all time.

The show will feature music from Love Story, Gone with the Wind, La La Land, West Side Story, Dr Zhivago, Mamma Mia, Romeo and Juliet, among many more.

Sharing a few words prior to the show and beginning with his background, conductor and composer Davis said: “I began by studying the piano and got very interested in vocal music as well.

“That stimulated me in to writing songs as a child. When later I began to work for TV and film it was a necessity to be able to conduct and then I found that I enjoyed it.”

Following that, Davis discussed what the show will entail “you [the audience] can expect a lot of sheer beauty from the music we are going to play.

“The romantic films have inspired composers to bring out their very best. And then directors are always looking for music from the classics to bring out the right mood and so we are having some of those.

“It will be a truly feel-good evening, perfect for any lover of music!”

The Philharmonia has established itself as one of the UK’s leading orchestras. It was founded in 1945 by EMI producer Walter Legge and has been self-governing since 1964 and is owned by its 80 members.

The concert will take place on February 14 at 7.45pm. Tickets range from £10 to £35. Special Valentine’s Day packages are available.

To book tickets, call The Anvil box office on 01256 844244, or visit anvilarts.org.uk