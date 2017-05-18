An evening on entertainment from a pair of showbiz legends

Two legends of showbiz are bringing their London Palladium show to Basingstoke.

Des O’Connor joins Jimmy Tarbuck at The Anvil on Saturday, May 27 for an evening of great entertainment.

The two heroes of television, show-business and of the Royal Variety Performance will come together, accompanied by music and video, to reminisce and entertain at The Anvil for one night only.

Des is firmly established as one of Britain’s most popular and best-loved entertainers.

A former chat show host and television presenter, he is also a multi-million recording selling singer releasing a total of 36 albums.

In 2012, he completed a sensational three month season in the hit West End musical Dreamboats and Petticoats and then took over the iconic role of The Wizard in the London Palladium’s The Wizard of Oz.

Jimmy is an outstanding comedian; he hosted Sunday Night at the London Palladium in the early sixties and hosted numerous game and quiz shows in the 70s, 80s and 90s.

In October 2015, Des and Jimmy performed on stage together for the very first time in Sunday Night at the London Palladium which has been described as ‘a night of theatrical history to be remembered for many years to come’.

Following the success of the show, Des and Jimmy are appearing at a few selected venues across the UK.

Don’t miss this opportunity to see two of the best together on stage.

The much-loved legends have a combined age of over 150 and between them they have performed more times than anyone else in the history of the world famous West End venue.

Tickets are priced at £30, which includes a £2 booking fee.

Contact the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk to book your place.