Andrew completes big fire station cycle challenge

An autistic boy paid a visit to north Hampshire’s fire stations as he completed a three-day, 133-mile cycling challenge.

Eleven-year-old Andrew Impey passed through Basingstoke, Odiham and Hartley Wintney on Thursday on his journey from Havant fire station to the finish line in Barnet.

The youngster, from Portsmouth, is a keen supporter of the fire service, and completed the challenge to raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity.

Andrew said: “I did a 25-mile bike ride last year and wanted to push myself further.

“The horror at Grenfell Tower in London earlier this year reminded us all of the kind of dangerous work firefighters do.

“It’s great to be able to support such an amazing charity and to do it in such a fun way.”

Andrew’s admiration of the fire service came about after he visited a fire station on Christmas Eve three years ago.

He immediately fell in love with the service and has since transformed his room into a fire station, and is bidding to visit every station in the UK and Ireland.

And Andrew’s task is going well as he has already ticked off more than 1,000 and raised £2,000 for the charity.

Andrew’s mum Kirstine said: “It’s great that Andrew wants to raise money for The Fighters Charity.

“Over the past few years the fire and rescue community has given so much to Andrew.

“Andrew’s social skills have improved dramatically. He has also learnt to read and improved his other skills thanks to the support of the fire service.”

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service assistant chief officer Andy Bowers joined Andrew for part of the journey.

He said: “Andrew’s unwavering enthusiasm for the work we do is remarkable, as is his fundraising which is for a cause close to our hearts.

“Andrew is very much a member of our fire service family.”

To sponsor Andrew, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/oneladschallenge.