Anger as county council faces making £140m of extra savings

The Tories have been accused of running down services in Hampshire as it emerged this week that the county council has to find cuts of £140million in less than two years.

The authority’s cabinet meets on Monday for the first time since the May elections and faces ‘its biggest financial challenge yet’ – to plug the multi-million pound budget gap by April 2020 in light of national austerity cuts.

Cllr Gavin James, Liberal Democrat for Basingstoke South East, fears health and social care will take the brunt of the £140million savings.

He said: “What I find most frustrating is the Conservatives spend the whole of April campaigning for the county council elections, not making any mention at all of spending cuts.”

Cllr Roy Perry, leader of the Conservative-controlled council, said that the authority had been preparing for the 2019/20 challenge by “securing savings early, reinvesting in new, more efficient ways of working and making prudent use of our reserves to meet gaps in funding”.

He said the council had already slashed spending by £340million since 2008, when national austerity began.

But he acknowledged the picture is worsened further because the Government’s revenue support grant – this year worth £37million to Hampshire – will be stopped in 2019/20.

Cllr Perry pledged that while services were being placed under severe pressure, investment in infrastructure will be maintained.

But this did not wash with Cllr James. He said: “They got elected to the county council, not to run it but to run it down.

“The council have a lot of money in reserves, we could look at that money and see how we can invest it – they could work with the borough council to make sure they invest it wisely to get a return on that investment.

“They’ve chosen against that because they’re ideologically driven to make cuts.”

He said that these cuts would have a detrimental impact on Basingstoke, on health and social care and that ring-fencing infrastructure would just see other areas ‘cut more harshly’. “We’ve got to look at alternatives rather than constantly making cuts.”

Cllr Perry acknowledged that radical ways of making ends meet need to be found at a time when demand for services, particularly social care, was growing.

He said: “We will be proposing potential options to residents in the summer, to seek their views on what we might do over the next two years.

“There is no question this is a big challenge – but we have risen to every such challenge in recent years and we will do so again.”