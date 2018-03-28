Annual business expo hailed a huge success

The region’s largest gathering of leading businesses took place in Basingstoke last week with more than 50 organisations sharing ideas, advice and networking.

The Basingstoke Business Expo welcomed in excess of 500 visitors with a wide range of businesses from SMEs to established firms engaging in the event.

The main exhibition hall featured businesses showcasing their services at the Apollo Hotel on Thursday last week.

Seminars and workshops were held throughout the day on topics such as using LinkedIn, understanding Google Analytics, and tips for thriving during change.

Among the keynote speakers was Mitch Lloyd, owner of Petra Jewellery, who gave a talk on Fluffy Stuff versus Finance while others shared their business nous.

The event was organised by Neal Purvey and Julie Corlett of thebestof Basingstoke who joined with B2B Expos to run the event.

Neal said: “As an organiser, we have achieved our goal, making the annual event bigger and more diverse this year.

“We couldn’t have been more pleased with the turnout. I would like to thank the exhibitors, speakers and sponsors and everyone else involved.”

And proving that business is not boring, there were some great exhibition stands with Biffa Waste Services taking the award for best stand, and finalists Safe Hands Bookkeeping and Vivo HR. All were extremely keen to win and showed that waste management, bookkeeping and HR can be both colourful and exciting.

Visitors also benefitted from a park and ride service specifically for the expo, with attendees even tweeting their photos with the friendly coach driver Maggie throughout the day and trending locally.

Organisers are now preparing for next year’s event.

The first free-to-attend exhibition was held in 2011 and it regularly attracts between 500 and 800 visitors.