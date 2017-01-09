Another defeat for struggling ‘Stoke

Basingstoke’s run without a league win has now stretched to six matches following their 14th defeat of the season on Saturday.
Kettering Town were the latest side to get the better of Terry Brown’s side with a 2-1 win, to leave them down in 18th place in the Evo-Stik Southern Premier.
The damage was all done in the first half at Latimer Park, as keeper Alex Tokarczyk was twice beaten to ensure Town went into half time 2-0 down, despite being well in the game.
‘Stoke nearly went behind with 10 minutes on the clock, as Rene Howe’s header beat Tokarczyk, only to then be expertly cleared off the line.
Just minutes later and the visitors came within a whisker of breaking the deadlock themselves, as Sam Deadfield’s volley from near the penalty spot drew a great save from Kettering stopper Paul White.
But after Charlie Kennedy saw his 25-yard effort fly inches wide of the post, Basingstoke fell behind in the 27th minute, Paul Malone tapped the ball in from a yard out to make it 1-0.
And they were then hit with a sucker punch just before the break, as Aaron O’Connor’s miscued shot fell kindly into the path of Howe to double Kettering’s lead.
The frustration was to continue for Basingstoke after the break, as White pulled off a series of smart saves to preserve his side’s lead.
Kennedy was sent clean through on goal down the left, only to see the Kettering stopper pull off a superb stop at his near post, before Matt Partridge then sliced wide from a good position.
It was no surprise then when the visitors pulled one back on the hour mark, as substitute Aaron Redford’s pace took him clean through down the left, before he then showed the composure to find the corner.
Despite then dominating the game after that, Basingstoke were unable to create many clear-cut chances after that though, although White did well to block Aaron Jarvis’ drive with five minutes left to keep the score 2-1.