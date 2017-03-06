Another dream run for Hogan

Paul Hogan went on a dream run in a major tournament for the second time in under two months at the weekend.

The Basingstoke darts player pulled off a big upset to reach the second round of the BDO World Darts Championship in January.

But the amateur qualifier topped that achievement in spectacular fashion at the Coral UK Open by beating not one, but two, former two-time world champions on his way to the last 16.

Hogan started the tournament off by beating young talents Keegan Brown and Jamie Lewis to set up a formidable tie against world number two Gary Anderson in the third round on Friday.

But the 53-year-old became the story of the day in Minehead by incredibly pulling off an 8-7 win to send shock waves around the rest of the tournament.

Speaking after the match, he said: “Gary’s a two time World Champion and one of the best in the world so I didn’t expect to win.

“That’s one of the best wins I’ve ever had and I’m so happy.”

The delivery driver was rewarded for his efforts with a fourth round clash with former champion Adrian Lewis the following day but amazingly then secured a superb 10-6 win on double 18.

But eventual runner up Gerwyn Price would prove to be too strong in the next round, as Hogan found himself on the wrong end of a 10-6 score.