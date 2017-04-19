Another podium as Collard keeps chalking up the points

North Hampshire racing driver Rob Collard produced another solid display as he secured a big haul of points in the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) on Sunday.

He finished sixth, second and 12th in the three races at Donington Park to sit fifth in the standings after a consistent start to the 2017 season.

Race one saw Collard starting 13th and as usual he put in a spirited drive to move up the order, taking sixth on the final lap after battling his way past Adam Morgan.

This meant he started sixth for race two and his fast-starting BMW was quickly up with the leaders.

He wasn’t able to catch eventual winner Tom Ingram, but fended off Ash Sutton’s Subaru to finish second and earn his second podium of the year.

Heavy rain struck just before the start of race three and the original start had to be abandoned after a number of cars flew off the track in the treacherous conditions, including Collard.

He suffered damage to his left-rear suspension as a result and on the restart struggled for pace and dropped down the order, although he was able to salvage a few points after finishing 12th.

He said: “I was pretty content with my qualifying pace, even if the result was 13th on the grid and, as usual, the speed we showed in race conditions was very strong.

“I was very pleased to finish second in race two because things were pretty tight at times.

“Race three was frustrating because I was hit pretty hard on the first lap and damaged my suspension.

“This became more of a problem as the race went on and the track went from being full wet to greasy.

“Because I had almost no grip under acceleration, 12th was the result.”

Tom Ingram is the early points leader in the standings on 86, with Collard on 67.

His team-mates Colin Turkington and Andrew Jordan are second and seventh on 72 and 44 points respectively.