Another sheep killed after dog attack on Kingsclere farm

A sheep has been killed after a second savage attack in the space of a month on livestock at a farm in Kingsclere.

The dead animal was found at the unnamed farm last Wednesday morning after being fatally injured sometime between 8am and 9.30am.

An examination of the sheep showed that it had sustained injuries consistent with that of an attack by a dog, with police warning owners of the consequences of not keeping their pets under control.

PC Vincent Lane, of Tadley police station, said: “All dog walkers need to get the message that this senseless loss of life can prevented by using a lead.

“Dogs worrying livestock is a criminal offence contrary to the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953.

“In such incidents, the owner or person in control of the dog can be prosecuted, the dog can be shot by the farmer to end an attack and livestock can be seriously injured or killed as a result.

“It is also common for other animals witnessing this to die from shock.”

This is the second such incident to take place in the area recently, with three sheep also being found dead at a Kingsclere farm on February 11.

CCTV captured that day showed two large and unaccompanied dogs entering the farm and trying to get into a chicken pen, before then launching an attack on a flock of sheep.

Two of the sheep suffered serious and ultimately fatal injuries from the incident, while a third that was also nearby died from the shock caused by the attack.

Hampshire police have launched separate appeals to the public to identify those responsible, while advising owners to keep their dog on a lead when in a field with livestock.

Owners should also keep the dog in their sight at all times in a field with no animals, be confident they will return promptly on command and ensure it does not stray off the path or area where they have right of access.