Another top-five finish for Justin Rose

North Hampshire golfer Justin Rose had to settle for a share of fourth place in the Farmers Insurance Open over the weekend, despite having been leading after day two.

He eventually finished on nine under par, four shots behind eventual tournament winner Jon Rahm.

A stunning first round 65 on day one had put Rose top of the pile, in a round that included two eagles and six birdies.

It could have been even better if not for two bogeys on his front nine, and another on his penultimate hole of the afternoon.

The second was much more straightforward after Rose parred all but one of the front nine, ending on one under for the day but keeping hold of his lead.

However Saturday’s one over 73 and a two under 70 on Sunday wasn’t enough to keep him in contention at the top, and he slipped back to joint fourth.

Regardless it has still been a strong start to 2017 for Rose, after he came second at the Sony Open in Hawaii earlier in January.