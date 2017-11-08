Another week, another win for Rose in the Race to Dubai

Justin Rose produced a sensational finish to secure back-to-back titles and continue his march to the summit of the European Tour’s Race to Dubai rankings.

The north Hampshire golfer had his hands on his second piece of silverware in as many Sunday’s following an astounding weekend to clinch the Turkish Airlines Open by a shot.

The Olympic champion started steadily in Antalya but another come-from-behind success made it £2.1m in earnings in eight days and gave him a shot at a second Race to Dubai title.

Rose, who came from eight shots behind to win the WGC-HSBC Champions in China the week before, gradually forced his way up the leaderboard after a fairly modest opening round of 69 compared to the rest of the field.

Starting on the first hole, he opened the tournament with a birdie and double bogey but picked up with three more birdies to leave him tied 19th and five shots off the lead.

Friday’s second round, starting from the 11th tee, was healthier with three birdies and 15 pars, lifting the 37-year-old up to 13th.

But Rose saved the fireworks for the weekend as round three opened with three gained shots in the opening five holes.

And the back nine proved even more fruitful, picking up four birdies on the trot from 12 through 15 to card a mightily impressive and joint tournament best of 64 and propel him up to third.

Only two shots behind leaders Shane Lowry and Kiradech Aphibarnrat heading into the final round, Rose could sense another comeback was on the cards.

Following three birdies and a bogey on the front nine, it was the back nine that once again proved his strength.

Birdies on 12, 15, 16 and 18 were enough for another title winning celebration – just.

Dylan Frittelli and Nicolas Colsaerts put in fine performances of seven-under and five-under par respectively to push Rose all the way.

But Rose birdied the final hole to snatch victory by a shot ahead of Frittelli and Colsaerts.

World number six Rose, who won the Race to Dubai title in 2007, moved from third in this year’s race to replace second-ranked Sergio Garcia and now only trails compatriot Tommy Fleetwood by €134,893.