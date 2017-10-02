Another win and a defeat for Bison in cup games

It was a similar story for Basingstoke Bison as once again they picked up a win and a defeat in their two games over the weekend.

A surprise 5-2 defeat at home to Bracknell Bees on Saturday was followed up with a 2-0 win away at Sheffield Steeldogs on Sunday.

Both were cup games, with Saturday’s being a National Cup fixture.

The competition has not been kind to Bison this season, having only recorded one win in their five games to sit bottom of group D on two points.

A busy first period ended goalless, despite Bison having some opportunities on the powerplay.

However it was Bison who did manage to score first on 28:59 as Kurt Reynolds fed Aaron Connolly to break behind the defence and slide the puck past Alex Mettam for the opening goal.

The lead didn’t last long though as Steven Osman got the puck between Dean Skinns’ legs to get the Bees level.

And they moved in front a minute later as Jan Bendik fired home.

The final period didn’t get any better for Bison, as first Shaun Thompson scored and then Frantisek Bakrlik added two more to give them a four-goal advantage.

Ryan Sutton pulled one back for Bison in the final minute while they had a two-man advantage, but it was nonetheless a disappointing defeat for the Herd.

Things went better on Sunday though as Bison secured a 2-0 win at Sheffield in the Autumn Cup.

Once again there weren’t any goals in the first period, but Vanya Antronov netted a shorthanded goal on 26:44 to give the visitors the lead.

They kept hold of their narrow advantage until the final three minutes, when Bison were finally able to put the tie to bed as Dan Scott scored their second.

Bison will play their first National Ice Hockey League Division 1 game since September 9 on Saturday when they take on London Raiders at home.

They follow that up with another league fixture on Sunday, away to Invicta Dynamos.