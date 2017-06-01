Anvil performance for brass band champions

The Brighouse and Rastrick Band, best known for its 1977 hit with Sir Terry Wogan, The Floral Dance, are coming to The Anvil.

With more than 130 years of proud history, the band is still making its mark on the new century whilst maintaining the traditions and quest for musical excellence for which it is famed.

The band has many notable triumphs to its credit in the highly competitive contesting field – the major means by which brass bands match themselves against each other.

One of the bands most impressive feats is holding the record of major championship victories since it first came to national prominence during the 1920s.

In 1998, the band held, concurrently, the English Masters, British National and European Championships title, a unique ‘triple championship’ that to this day, is still not equalled.

Amongst the general public, Brighouse and Rastrick is perhaps most familiar for its well-known chart success The Floral Dance, which won both Silver and Gold Discs for massive record sales and tremendous national and international acclaim.

Often hailed as England’s number one brass brand, Brighouse and Rastrick is also regarded by many as the best and most consistent ‘public subscription band’ in the world!

Starting over 130 years ago, the band made it’s way through public donations given by the townsfolk of the adjacent villages of Brighouse and Rastrick that face each other across the River Calder in West Yorkshire.

Over the years, ‘Briggus’ has hosted the majority of premier band championships with their highly entertaining concerts for both the general public and brass band connoisseur alike!

Tickets for the Brighouse and Rastrick Band are priced at £20, which includes a £2 booking fee.

For more information or to book, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or visit anvilarts.org.uk.