Appeal for new home from home

A national cancer charity has launched an appeal to support a new Home from Home lifeline for Basingstoke families.

CLIC Sargent, a cancer charity for children and young people, launched the fundraising appeal to cover the £1.6million cost for buying and adapting a house offering free accommodation for families.

More than £1.2m has already been raised thanks to support from donors, including Children with Cancer UK, Signet and Sir Jules Thorne Charitable Trust.

CLIC Sargent is seeking to raise the remaining £400,000 to fully renovate and furnish the house.

Jean’s House will open in Southampton this autumn and provide free accommodation for Basingstoke families travelling to principal centres in places such as Southampton General Hospital.

The new house has seven en-suite family bedrooms that can each sleep up to four people.

There will also be two open plan kitchen/diners, two lounges and a teenagers’ space, helping families spend more time together and avoid often debilitating travel and accommodation costs.

The charity was granted planning permission for the conversion in October last year.

The new home will replace the existing Home from Home at CLIC Haven, which opened in the grounds of Southampton Hospital in 1991.

After CLIC Sargent’s lease of the property from the hospital came to an end, the charity hopes to create a bigger home to meet growing demand for accommodation from desperate families.

CLIC Sargent’s UK Home from Home manager, Cecilia Milburn, said: “With the public’s support, we will transform the property into a welcoming haven for families going through a really tough time.

“Jean’s House has been specially-designed to be bigger and better than before, offering more space and comfort for families.

“We are asking for the public’s help to house even more families in desperate need, saving them hundreds of pounds and bringing crucial comforts in a time of great turmoil.”

Occupancy at the house has been over 90 per cent in recent months.

More than 300 families have stayed at the house over the last two years, many for several months.

To donate to CLIC Sargent’s appeal, text HOME to 70020 to donate £3 or donate online at: https://bit.ly/2HPUgVj