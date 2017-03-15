Apprentice star to speak to Basingstoke students

Businessman Mark Wright is to speak to students at the Basingstoke College of Technology next week on how they could get into business themselves.

Mark, who won BBC TV show The Apprentice in 2014, will be at the college on Tuesday evening to give advice on setting up a competitive business, as well as speaking about surviving Lord Sugar’s boardroom.

He said: “I’ve been lucky enough to build a successful career, so if I can help or inspire young people to achieve a brighter future after they finish full-time education that would be fantastic.”

The event is being organised by Be Wiser Insurance, and will include details about its three-year apprenticeship scheme Surestart.

The event runs from 4pm to 6pm.