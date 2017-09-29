Approval given to four villages’ neighbourhood plans

Neighbourhood plans for four Basingstoke and Deane villages have been officially approved by the district’s mayor Paul Frankum.

A special reception has been held to mark the adoption of the plans for Sherborne St John, Oakley, Overton and Bramley by the borough council.

The plans have been put together by parish councils and neighbourhood groups to advise how land in the villages should be developed, and are used by the borough council to help determine planning applications.

Cllr Frankum said: “I applaud the hard work that has been undertaken over recent years by the local communities in order to get their plans accepted.

“Neighbourhood planning allows local people to have a real input into decisions about the future development of their communities and ensures that their needs are met.”

Residents in the four villages were given a vote on whether the neighbourhood plans should be put forward.

Work on plans for Whitchurch, St Mary Bourne and Sherfield-on-Loddon are currently under way.