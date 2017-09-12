Approval given to plans for 120-bed care home near Tadley

Plans to build a 120-bedroom care home on land next to Bishopswood Golf Course on the outskirts of Tadley have been approved.

Members of Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s development control committee voted in favour of the proposals, despite concerns having been raised about access in particular.

Fears of increased congestion had been raised ahead of last Wednesday’s meeting owing to the narrow nature of Bishopswood Lane, which in parts can only allow one lane of traffic through at a time.

However committee members were satisfied that measures to improve access, such as allowing more space for cars to wait ahead of the narrower sections, would limit the problem.

Concerns about the impact on local healthcare services were also discussed.

Kingsclere councillor Ken Rhatigan, who voted in favour of the plans, said: “There is a need for care homes locally, and it would be seen as a bridge between the need for a high-grade hospital and the move back to people’s own homes.

“It frees up beds in the hospital it will provide employment opportunities, and the GP impact will be minimised.”