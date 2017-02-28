Approved council budget for borough slammed by Lib Dems

The leader of Basingstoke and Deane’s Liberal Democrat group has insisted that a tax rise approved by the borough council is “an invoice for Tory failure”.

Councillors narrowly voted to approve the authority’s new budget for 2017/18 by 30 votes to 26 at a meeting of full council last week.

Average residents across the borough will now have to pay £111.42 a year for their council tax as a result of this, with the 4.7 per cent increase also set to be repeated over the next two years.

Another hike that will hit the public’s pockets from April is an increase in charges at town centre long stay car parks, where all day parking prices will rise from £7.50 to £10 as part of plans to help the council raise £316,000.

And in a speech filled with nursery rhymes mocking the authority’s cabinet members, in which he labelled leader Cllr Clive Sanders “Humpty Dumpty”, Lib Dem group leader Cllr Gavin James blamed Conservative councillors for the changes.

He said: “This year sees a record council tax increase.

“Whichever level of government you hold responsible for the budget challenges we face, let us be clear this year’s council tax bill is an invoice for Tory failure.

“Over the last few years, we’ve seen the future prosperity of this council placed to one side while the Tories fight with each other over Manydown and the local plan.

“And that delay will now cost us money, which could potentially rise to £9million.

“While we have finally got an alternate investment strategy, we are years behind other authorities.”

A 25 per cent increase in prices at short stay car parks was also agreed in the budget, which included savings and budget reductions of £817,000 on the previous year.

But Cllr Sanders defended the increases at Thursday’s meeting as necessary to help grow projects such as the major developments at Manydown and Basing View.

He said: “There will be significant change in Basingstoke and Deane in the coming years; I understand that may be uncomfortable for some.

“But what those who consistently oppose that change, who claim that in the pursuit of growth we are damaging the interests of what is here already, what they forget is that this is a dynamic situation.

“None of these major projects are going to be delivered overnight.

“What this budget does is to face up to the reality of today’s uncertain world and its economic pressures but does not lose sight of the great possibilities we have in front of us.

“It lays the foundations of a new approach to achieving our ambitions of a borough that is an even better place in which to live.”