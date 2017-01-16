Are you interested in becoming an owner of Basingstoke’s football club?

A frenetic year for Basingstoke’s football club has taken another unexpected step through the unveiling of plans to make it community owned.
If successful the landmark change would see the creation of a supporters’ trust to run Basingstoke Town FC (BTFC) when current owner Rafi Razzak leaves at the end of May.
And the Interim Management Group (IMG) set up as a result to weigh up the club’s future options met for the first time last week, where it was decided that community ownership may be the best move forward.
The IMG will launch a campaign at the start of February to encourage support from the people of Basingstoke, with club CEO, David Knight, believing the move would “benefit the whole community”.
He said: “I am very pleased that we have taken this very positive decision.
“Community ownership will allow us to determine our own future for the long run, and our campaign starting in February will work hard to reach every part of our community, and get as many people as possible involved.
“The campaign will explain how community ownership works, and how everyone in Basingstoke, and supporters from further afield, can get involved in the exciting prospect of being one of the future owners of BTFC.”
The decision by Mr Razzak to end his 25-year association with the club in November came in the aftermath of plans to build a new 5,000-seater stadium, in Eastrop, being blocked by the borough council last January.
After insisting that the current stadium, in Western Way, was “no longer suitable without significant changes”, BTFC then elected to change the structure of the club by going full time last summer, while also looking for a new home.
And Mr Knight confirmed after Wednesday night’s meeting that the IMG are still reviewing two final options on the future of the Ark Cancer Charity Stadium, with a final decision expected in the next few weeks.
He added: “A fundamental part of the move away from private ownership will be far greater involvement with other community groups; creating more opportunities to utilise the club’s facilities, and working together for the benefit of the whole community.”
News of a move towards community ownership comes just a month after BTFC made headline news nationwide by being falsely put up for sale on eBay by a former club director, in a bid to attract a new owner.
Supporters Direct, a national umbrella organisation of supporters’ trusts that run football clubs, will help BTFC develop its community ownership campaign and plans.
Development manager James Mathie said: “We know time is short and there are challenges to overcome, but with change comes opportunity.
“We believe there are significant benefits that this club can bring to the town, and we want to see how we might take that further if fans, and the community, were involved as owners.
“Ultimately this will only work if we can generate enough support from the town for a sustainable and competitive club, which can increase what it does for the community beyond Saturday afternoon.”