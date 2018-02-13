Are you sitting comfortably? Pupils enjoy story morning

Children in Basingstoke were spellbound by a morning of storytelling at their school.

Professional storyteller Cindylou Turner-Taylor captivated the imagination of the pupils at Oakridge Infant School in Oakridge Road ahead of national storytelling week earlier this month.

Organised by housebuilder Barratt Homes, the children got a chance to learn new characters and further develop a love of reading.

Sophie Millington, deputy headteacher at the school said: “It has been an incredible treat for our pupils.

“They were totally captivated by Cindylou and loved getting to know the characters she introduced us to.

“Listening to these stories was an excellent way to develop the love of being read to.”

This comes as the housebuilder launched several activities as part of an ongoing education programme.

Lynnette St-Quintin, director of sales and marketing for Barratt Homes Southern Counties, said: “We were pleased to support National Storytelling Week this year.

“As part of our programme, we actively promote learning experiences such as these and were delighted to arrange Cindylou’s visit to the school.”

Set up in 2000 by The Society for Storytelling, National Storytelling Week has been used to increase public awareness of the art, practice and value of storytelling.

Professional storyteller, Cindylou added: “Sharing stories between teller and listener feeds the imagination from one generation to the next and is a tradition that needs to be continued.”