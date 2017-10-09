Argent scores twice as Basingstoke beat Banbury

Having joined from Hartley Wintney last week, Sam Argent made an immediate impact for Basingstoke Town as he scored twice in their 3-1 win over Banbury United on Saturday.

The striker was on the scoresheet within five minutes at the Camrose, before adding another in the dying moments of the game.

His transfer that saw him return to Basingstoke was only announced last Thursday, and helped the Dragons to their second successive league win.

Argent proved his worth by going straight into Saturday’s match, and on five minutes knocked the ball in from close range to give the hosts an early lead.

Banbury fought back and came close with a couple of chances, and it wouldn’t be until the half-hour mark that Basingstoke got themselves back into the match.

Ben Wright came close with a free kick from the edge of the box that was well saved by Jack Harding, who knocked the ball away for a corner.

The visitors managed to grab an equaliser right on half-time as Harding kicked a long ball out to Tom Winters, who produced a stunning shot from 25 yards out to beat Basingstoke keeper Colm McAdden.

Banbury had a penalty shout on the 55th minute as Charlie Hawtin was brought to the ground, but the referee deemed it to be a fair challenge.

After a rather uneventful spell Basingstoke finally got themselves back into the lead with a quarter of an hour to go, with Ashleigh Artwell getting a tap-in having been brought on as a substitute just seconds before.

The final 15 minutes was all Basingstoke and Argent completed his impressive first match back in stoppage time as he slotted home Sam Smart’s cross.

Speaking to the club after the match, Argent said: “It couldn’t have gone much better.

“To get a full 90 minutes straight off the bat was positive for myself and obviously the result is positive for the team.”

The result lifted Basingstoke above Banbury in the Evo-Stik Southern Premier League table ahead of Tuesday night’s fixtures, with the Dragons not having a midweek fixture on this occasion.

Their next game is away to Bishop’s Stortford this Saturday, however next Tuesday’s match at home to Biggleswade Town has been postponed due to their involvement in the Bedfordshire Senior Cup.