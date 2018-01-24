Ark moves another step nearer its goal

A cancer charity has hit a £500,000 milestone as part of a major fundraising campaign.

The Ark Cancer Centre charity is a step closer to achieving its goal of £5million towards a new cancer treatment centre.

The welcome boost has come from the Greenham Trust, who pledged to double the generous contributions from supporters of the Ark charity.

The money was doubled via a not-for-profit cloud platform called The Good Exchange.

Chris Boulton, chief executive officer of Greenham Trust, and Ed Gairdner, chief operating officer of The Good Exchange, handed over the cheque to Ark Cancer Centre Charity trustees Merv Rees and Sandra Fell.

Merv, who is also a leading liver cancer consultant surgeon, said: “This generous match-funding support from Greenham Trust has really been one of the most significant things to have happened in the course of our fundraising for the new centre. We would be nowhere near our current total of £1.8million without it.”

He added: “While this is a significant milestone, the project still has a long way to go and we’re always looking for new funders and fundraisers to help us reach that £5million target as soon as possible.”

Ed Gairdner, chief operating officer of The Good Exchange, said: “[The charity] has clearly demonstrated the effectiveness and positive impact that match-funding has on charitable giving, and we encourage anyone considering supporting the project going forward to take this approach.”

The charity is continuing to encourage fundraisers and donors to give money through The Good Exchange, and is looking for new funders to follow in Greenham Trust’s footsteps by providing future match-funding support.

Mr Boulton said: “We know that there is still a long way to go and we look forward to seeing more funders and fundraisers come on board to drive continued project success.”

Largely being funded by Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (HHFT), the treatment centre will provide chemotherapy, radiotherapy and complementary treatments.

The majority of HHFT cancer patients have to travel to Southampton or Guildford to receive radiotherapy, but the new centre – which will probably be built on the existing Basingstoke hospital site – will bring this treatment closer to home for more people.