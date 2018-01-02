Ark to Arc challenge is a triomphe for Josh

A cyclist who helped raise £82,000 while completing an epic bike ride from Basingstoke to Paris has been shortlisted for a special award.

Josh Lewis, a tax advisor at local firm RSM, took part in the Ark to Arc bike ride from Basingstoke to the Arc de Triomphe earlier this year.

Now, he has been nominated for the firm’s responsible citizen award.

His efforts helped the Ark to Arc team raise an impressive amount for the Ark Cancer Centre Charity, which is trying to raise £5m for a new cancer treatment centre to be built by Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in north Hampshire.

Josh said: “I loved doing the challenge and raising money, and I am very grateful to my friends and colleagues from RSM for all their support. I’m also very proud and humbled to have been nominated for this award. I would like to continue fundraising next year, perhaps taking on something even more challenging.”

As a result of the nomination, Josh received a further £1,000 to donate to the charity of his choice.

He has chosen to give £500 to the Ark Cancer Centre Charity and £500 to Bike4Cancer, a specialist cancer respite charity with a sporting focus.

Mike Blain, office managing partner at RSM in Basingstoke said Josh’s nomination “is richly deserved”.