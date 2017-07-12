Ark to Arc on a city bicycle

MOST people use a fold-up bike for commuting, not a 262-mile bike ride to Paris.

But that’s exactly what Steve Feldwick is doing.

Steve, on his Brompton, is being joined by a peleton of 34 riders who have jumped into the saddle as part of the Ark to Arc, a gruelling charity bike ride in aid of the Ark Cancer Charity from Basingstoke to the Arc de Triomphe.

The ride also includes 12,500ft of climbing and takes in one of Basingstoke’s twin towns, Alencon in Normandy.

“I’m looking forward to combining cycling, which for those who know me will realise is a passion of mine, but I’m also fundraising for an incredible cause,” Steve said.

“For those who haven’t ridden a Brompton, it’s a great city bike but is about twice the weight of my road bike and has limited gearing so steep climbs will be tough!”

Steve said that he has two relatives fighting cancer and he didn’t hesitate to commit to the big cycling challenge when asked.

The cyclists left the Ark Conference Centre yesterday morning and are due to arrive at the iconic Arc de Triomphe in the centre of Paris on July 15.

It has been organised by the Ark Riders, a dedicated group of cyclists set up to raise money for the Ark Cancer Charity and their 2017 £5million appeal for a new cancer centre and beyond, in conjunction with Bike 4 Cancer.

Mark Jones, director of fundraising and communications at the charity, was immensely thankful for the efforts of the group and the support received.

“The support for Ark to Arc has been fantastic,” he said.

“It is humbling and gratifying to see that 30-plus amazing people have signed up for this fundraising ride.

“All of them are committing their money, time and effort to take part, and it is a fantastic show of support.

“Ark Cancer Charity and Bike 4 Cancer are grateful to every one of them, and also the many businesses who have supported Ark to Arc through sponsorship and by donating prizes.”

Visit arkriders.co.uk to donate and follow their progress during the ride.