Army brought in to AWE following Manchester attack

Soldiers have been drafted in to help guard the Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) sites at Aldermaston and Burghfield in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Manchester.

Army units have been deployed in certain locations across the country to help support the police after the terror threat alert was raised from severe to critical – the highest level it can be.

As such the security at AWE has been increased as a “precautionary measure”.

A statement from AWE said: “Following the terrible events in Manchester, our thoughts are with the families and communities of everyone affected by this tragedy.

“Across the UK, as part of Operation Temperer, a number of army units have been mobilised to support the police and some army personnel have arrived at AWE.

“This is a precautionary measure so that if the on-site police are requested to deploy officers away from AWE in support of national security, the army will step into those roles.

“Army personnel will only be used in roles for which they are already suitably trained, and neither safety nor security at AWE will be compromised at any time.”

A total of 22 people were killed in the attack in Manchester on May 22, when a bomb exploded at the end of a concert held in the Manchester Arena. Another 59 people were injured.

Firearms officers are also set to start patrolling on trains following the raise in threat level, as well as being deployed at large stations.