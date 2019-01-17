Arrest following thefts from motor vehicles in Basingstoke

Officers investigating thefts from vehicles in Basingstoke have made an arrest.

A 16-year-old boy, from Basingstoke, has been arrested on suspicion of two thefts from motor vehicles.

It comes following incidents in Carvella Close and Inglewood Drive in the early hours of Wednesday morning January 16.

The teenager has been released from custody but remains under investigation as enquiries continue.

Hampshire Police would like to take this opportunity to remind drivers to be vigilant in the area, report anyone acting suspiciously and double check that your vehicles are locked at all times.

They would also urge people to remove any valuables from their cars and vans.

It is a good idea to log any serial numbers or distinctive features for any items you have, so that if you have to report a theft, you can provide these details and the Police can then try to match them to any items they might later seize.

It will just help to reunite stolen items to you quicker.

If you have seen anyone acting suspiciously or if you have any information, please call 101.