Arson attack appeal

Hampshire Police are appealing for information or witnesses after a report of arson at a residential property in Basingstoke.

The incident occurred between 1.42pm and 1.50pm on Monday, March 11.

The victim, a 39 year old woman, was at home in the property in Porter Road, Basingstoke. At the time, she was looking after a three year old child.

It is believed a man was seen acting suspiciously in an alleyway close to the house before the suspect accessed the rear garden and reached into an open conservatory window, setting light to a sofa.

The victim had seen the flames and managed to put them out with the help of a neighbour. No-one was injured.

If you have any information about this crime, please call 101, quoting reference 44190085880. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.