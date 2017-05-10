Arson probe after two boys rescued from burning Winklebury home

Two young boys have been dramatically rescued from a fire in Winklebury that police believe may have been started deliberately.

Firefighters climbed a ladder to pull an eight-year-old from a first floor bathroom after he locked himself in to escape the flames.

He was taken to Basingstoke Hospital suffering from smoke inhalation and kept in overnight.

A five-year-old boy also went to hospital as a precaution and a 26-year-old woman managed to escape.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at a terraced maisonette above a row of shops in Watson Way at around 7.50pm on Wednesday last week.

Crews from Basingstoke and Odiham also rescued two cats. Another two are unaccounted for.

Lamar Morgan wrote on twitter: “Right by my house. Great work by the crews!”

The ground floor of the property was extensively damaged in the fire.

A joint fire and police investigation is under way and officers are treating it as a suspected arson attack.

Detective constable Dan Lewis said: “We are really keen to find out more about what happened that evening.

“Were you in the Watson Way area? Perhaps you were visiting one of the shops in the parade or the nearby pub?

“Did you see anything suspicious?”

Nobody from the rescued family was available for comment.