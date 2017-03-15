Artist is back in the Frame after theft

A Hampshire wildlife artist is staging his first exhibition since more than £160,000 of his work was stolen from Marwell Zoo in December.

Pip McGarry will display his latest pieces at The Frame Gallery in Odiham next month.

Pip is internationally renowned for his paintings of big cats and African animals, which have sold for up to £80,000 each.

His work is regularly displayed at Marwell, but shortly before Christmas a pencil sketch and 10 oil canvases were stolen.

Pip said: “The Frame Gallery is an outstanding gallery and I could not ask for a better location to host my first exhibition since the theft at Marwell.”

The Frame Gallery owner Jan Baker added: “Pip’s exhibitions are always the highlight of our events calendar.

“His work is always popular, and we are hoping to break the record sales we achieved in previous exhibitions of his work here.”

The exhibition runs from April 28 until May 19.