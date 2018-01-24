Attackers jailed

Two men from Basingstoke have been jailed after attacking a man and repeatedly shooting him with a BB gun.

George James, 23, of Gershwin Road, and Travis Taylor, 21, of Branton Close, both pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

James was sentenced to 10 years in prison at Winchester Crown Court on January 19, followed by five years on licence for a dangerous offender.

Taylor was jailed for eight years.

The sentencing comes after the attack on a 28-year-old man.

The victim was approached by the two offenders asking for a lift, which he declined, on Stag Hill on October 28, 2017.

He was shot repeatedly in the face, arm and back with a BB gun, leaving him with significant injuries that required surgery.