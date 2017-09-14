‘Attacking’ weekend needed for Collard to stay in title hunt

Rob Collard is promising to “attack hard” at Silverstone this weekend as he attempts to keep his British Touring Car Championship title bid alive.

A disappointing event last time out at Rockingham saw the north Hampshire racer drop 56 points off the top spot, with just two rounds of the season remaining.

However Collard tends to do well at Silverstone, having secured seven podium finishes there in the past eight years.

He said: “I have a strong record at Silverstone and that gives me confidence, even though I’m carrying 48kg ballast.

“There are only four corners so the cars tend to be very close in qualifying and bunch up quite a lot in the races.

“This is where having a car like the BMW, which handles brilliantly and is kind on its tyres over a race distance, should put me in a good position.

“I’m 56 points off the championship lead, so I’m going to attack hard and aim to stay in the title hunt by Sunday night.”

Subaru driver Ash Sutton leads the championship with 312 points, ahead of Collard’s team-mate Colin Turkington on 300.

Reigning champion Gordon Shedden is third of 257, with Collard one point behind in fourth.

After Silverstone this weekend, the season finale is at Brands Hatch on October 1.