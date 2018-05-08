Austen’s Gothic tale of growing up

Basingstoke based Cyphers Theatre Company are bringing their stage adaptation of Northanger Abbey to Farnham Maltings for the first time.

The production has been atmospherically staged for Maltings’ Great Hall to celebrate the Jane Austen novel’s 200th anniversary year.

Northanger Abbey is a timeless tale of growing up and getting it wrong.

Catherine Morland has grown up in the country, with only sensational Gothic stories and pop culture to inform her of life beyond the village. Leaving home for the first time, she expects brooding heroes, ruthless bandits and glorious adventures to await her.

They don’t. After all, reality is more complicated.

Catherine discovers friends can hurt, heroes aren’t always nice, and evil is sometimes just a point of view. How can real people be understood when they say one thing and mean another?

In Bath and then Northanger Abbey, Catherine must learn how to navigate between what is real about love, friendship and strange men and what is not.

The company use their unique style of fast-paced action and a multi-rolling, five-person ensemble to bring this classic story to life.

Cyphers’ production engages audiences of all ages with Austen’s satiric attack, her comedy and playfulness.

The adaptation of Northanger Abbey was devised by the company over more than two years and premiered in Winchester, the city of Austen’s burial, in October 2017, before touring nationally.

Cyphers Theatre specialise in imaginative adaptations of beloved novels and texts. The company seek to engage audiences with literature by creating a warm and relaxed environment. They use minimal technical elements so actors and audience come together to experience the story.

The show runs on Thursday July 12 at 7.30pm.

Full price tickets cost £12, excluding booking fees.

For more information or to book tickets visit farnhammaltings.com or cal the box office on 01252 745 444.