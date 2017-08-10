Award-winning folk musician Maz O’Connor in town

The Forge in Basingstoke will host BBC Folk Award-winner Maz O’Connor next month as she gives one of her warm and capturing performances.

O’Connor is a precise and considered lyricist, known for composing heart-tugging pieces that are reminiscent of the 1960s’ most revered balladeers, while being undoubtedly English and full of life.

Originally from Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria, O’Connor will be playing songs from her new album The Longing Kind, which explores the tensions and conflicts of a young woman living in London.

Alongside songs from The Longing Kind, she will also be hand-picking music from her previous two albums for her upcoming performance.

O’Connor has been featured live on BBC Radio 3 to sing and chat about her critically acclaimed single Sweet Liberties. And earlier this year, she released a delicate cover of Candi Stanton’s Young Hearts Run Free which, while keeping in tune to the sadness of the original, added a spring of defiance that stole the mind, body and soul of her audience.

The folk star’s voice carries as strong as her lyrics. Her songs turn intimate and true tales into poignant examinations of our relationship to others, to home and the notion of identity. O’Connor, as a songwriter, is committed to honesty and vulnerability that is truly reflected in her music.

She has been raved as one of Britain’s finest young folk artists, a fantastic singer and interpreter of traditional material. Q Magazine wrote: “Maz O’Connor’s ace, apart from her remarkable songwriting talent, is her captivating voice.”

The gig will be taking place at The Forge on September 22 at 8pm.

Full price tickets cost £15, over 65, under 16 and full-time student tickets are £13.

For more information or to book, call the box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.