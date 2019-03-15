Award winning night for Aquadrome

Basingstoke Aquadrome, which is operated by the Basingstoke and Deane Community Leisure Trust (BDCLT), has come out top in a Sport England-backed national benchmarking scheme, beating off hundreds of other sports and leisure centres.

Sport England’s National Benchmarking Service (NBS) scheme allows local authorities to compare the performance of their sports and leisure centres with that of equivalent ones around the country.

Jimmy Miller, Contract Manager for BDCLT said: “This is a tremendous achievement for the site and for the teams who work there. To come out top overall for the whole of England shows what a great bunch of people we have working across Basingstoke, both customer facing, and the crucial behind the scenes people who ensure our sites run like clockwork, I couldn’t be prouder of my team.”

Not only did the Aquadrome come out top overall, it also scored highly for accessibility. The Basingstoke centre was one of just three top-scoring facilities to receive an award in the Access category at this year’s NBS event. Access Awards recognise centres that have been particularly successful at attracting users from a wide range of backgrounds, including those from the most at-need groups.

Mike Hill, NBS director, said: “The Basingstoke Aquadrome has demonstrated that it is one of the best performers in the country, based on our independent analysis and benchmarking. It has shown excellent performance can be achieved in tough financial times.”