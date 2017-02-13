Away day frustration for Town

St Neots Town put an end to Basingstoke Town’s recent good form away from home with a 2-1 defeat on Saturday.
Terry Brown’s side had won each of their previous three games on the road going into the clash at the Premier Plus Stadium.
And they’d also won four Evo-Stik Southern Premier games on the spin before a 6-1 home hammering by Weymouth at the Ark Cancer Charity Stadium in their previous match ended that run.
‘Stoke looked to have put that disappointment behind them early on against St Neots however, and came within a lick of paint of taking the lead when Nana Owusu’s cross-shot struck the upright.
But after that close call, the visitors then took a deserved lead with six minutes on the clock, as Sam Deadfield stroked the ball into the corner after being laid on by Aaron Jarvis.
Despite dominating the opening exchanges, Basingstoke still found themselves pegged back to 1-1 on the half hour mark through Shane Hill’s well-placed free kick from the edge of the box.
And after Deadfield sliced over the bar when well placed, Town were made to pay on the stroke of half time, with keeper Alex Tokarczyk this time beaten by striker Bradley Fortnam Tomlinson.
More of the same was to come after the break, as Basingstoke bossed the play but were still unable to score a second, as defender Matt Partridge, returning from a suspension, saw a shot pushed wide of the post.
And despite seeing Nana Owusu once again come inches away from finding the net late on, Basingstoke were, not for the first time this season, left to wonder what might have been.
‘Stoke are next in action tomorrow night away to Hayes and Yeading United.