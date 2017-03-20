AWE conducting experiments at Basingstoke school

Scientists from the Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) have paid a visit to a Basingstoke school as part of British Science Week last week.

Physicist Dr Matthew Hill popped in to North Waltham Primary School to show and talk to its science club about his high-powered laser experiments and the specialist equipment used.

He said: “Space exploration and astrophysics have been a real passion of mine for as long as I can remember, and motivated me to do a physics degree and then a PhD.

“I know that the work we do helps to keep our country safe and gives me a sense of purpose in addition to all the amazing science.”

Science club member William said: “We were all so excited to meet Dr Hill and find out more about his interesting work. I know 100 per cent I want to be a scientist.”

Other events hosted by AWE during the week at the school included a presentation to pupils about the water cycle, experiments using liquid nitrogen, and a demonstration from sniffer dog Summer in locating illegal substances.

Steph Walker, the school’s deputy headteacher, said: “The visit by AWE broadened the children’s awareness of the different areas of science.”