AWE employee took his life after struggling with stress at work

A man found hanging from a bridge in Basingstoke took his own life after coming under “considerable stress” at work.

Martyn Robin Woolford, 55, was found seriously injured tied to railings on Worting Road Bridge above the Ringway West on November 7.

He was taken to Basingstoke Hospital where he was then pronounced dead.

The inquest heard how Mr Woolford had been in the Army for 23 years including going on a tour to Bosnia but was medically discharged in 2001 suffering from a knee injury and depression.

He took a job at the Atomic Weapons Establishment in 2004 in the convoy section before becoming a supervisor in 2014.

However some issues with two team members developed and things came to a head on April 28 last year when one of them “became aggressive and pointing in his face”, his wife Muriel Woolford told the inquest.

After a further confrontation, Mr Woolford began looking for alternative employment.

He handed in his notice and was still suffering from stress while he worked his notice period.

He was moved to another department – a workshop – but injured his knee on the first day.

Mr Woolford was taken off the shop floor and referred to occupational health before being signed off by his GP.

He never returned to work.

Mrs Woolford told the inquest at Basingstoke Coroner’s Court on Tuesday her husband continued to suffer from stress as AWE HR department would occasionally call to check up on him and he was not sleeping.

Matters came to a head on November 4 when Mr Woolford’s GP declared him a “significant risk” after he admitted he had tried to throw himself off a bridge on November 2. He was referred to a crisis mental health team the following day and it was decided home treatment would be best.

After being “calmer and normal” on November 6, he was found hanging from the bridge on November 7.

Coroner Andrew Bradley ruled the death suicide and described the case “as a sad matter”, saying Mr Woolford’s mental health issues were a contributory factor.