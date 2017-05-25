Latest
AWE employee took his life after struggling with stress at work

About the author

Matthew Brown

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

@BasingstokeGov Afternoon, please could we use this photo? Thanks!
11 hours ago
Childhood favourites Dick and Dom bringing mad live show to @AnvilArts: https://t.co/qbR1DEN7Um https://t.co/KRTR0VwSg4
11 hours ago
Comedy and music from Rich Hall coming to @AnvilArts: https://t.co/1H2j7PPeDq https://t.co/5MP62XkND3
11 hours ago
"Considerable stress" at work led to #Basingstoke man taking his own life: https://t.co/PYxCabOC3r
11 hours ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2017 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR